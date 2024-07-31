Callum Fordyce (right) challenges Raith Rovers striker Callum Smith when playing for Airdrieonians against the Kirkcaldy side last season (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

Having spent five successful years as an Airdrieonians player – including helping gain promotion to the Championship via the play-offs in 2023 and winning last season’s SPFL Trust Trophy – Raith Rovers summer signing Callum Fordyce will make a return to the Excelsior Stadium in this Saturday’s Championship opener, kick-off 3pm.

And the 32-year-old centre-back – who was latterly Airdrie player/assistant manager – has been telling the Fife Free Press his reasons for making the switch to Kirkcaldy after 200 appearances for the Diamonds.

"There were obviously discussions with the club and maybe Airdrie just thought it was the right time for me to leave,” Fordyce said. "I had five great years there but, was it probably the right time to move on? Potentially.

"I have fond memories of Airdrie, it obviously meant a lot to me and I was sad to leave. I can’t thank them enough, getting into the Hall of Fame etcetera.

"But football’s a revolving door at times and things move on. I’ve got nothing but respect for the Airdrie manager – his cousin Rhys McCabe – the coaching staff and players but now I’m at Raith and that’s my main focus.

“I’m not really sure if I’ll receive a warm reception from the Airdrie fans. I’d like to think so with the service I gave the club, I think I only missed seven or eight games in five years and that was through getting Covid.

"So it shows the commitment I had, playing through niggles and injuries that not a lot of people actually see.

"I gave everything for Airdrie and the fans always gave me a good reception but on Saturday it will be 90 minutes of them hating us and us hating them. There might be a bit of banter but there’s definitely no bad blood and I’m looking forward to seeing a few familiar faces that I know but I’m going there to do a job.

"Coming to Raith is just a nice fresh start for myself. I have a family that I need to look after – my wife Zoe and my kids Billie, 5, and Darcie, 2, and I was able to get a bit of security with a two-year deal.”

When it came to agreeing to sign for Raith, Fordyce’s name first came up as a potential new recruit when Rovers boss Ian Murray spotted the player had been released during an online browse on the return bus journey following the P4-0 Premiership play-off final second leg defeat at Ross County on May 26.

"I spoke to the manager and John Potter the next day,” Fordyce added. "They said they were keen to sign me and spoke about the club, what direction they wanted to try and steer to, how Stark’s Park facilities have been improved with the new changing rooms as part of a really professional environment.

“I played in the four games Airdrie won against Raith last season, which Ian and John knew, but they didn’t really mention that when they were trying to get me to join them.

"I can’t really pinpoint why Airdrie had such a good record against Raith last term. Sometimes things happen in games against particular teams.

"In my time at Airdrie, I think Ayr beat us four times last year and Raith beat Ayr four times, which shows how mad this league can be!

“It was more just me feeling wanted which was great to hear.

"I liked everything I heard and since I’ve come in everything they told me has been bang on. It’s a right good club and they look after the players, you are there to work hard and that’s exactly where you want to be.”

Fordyce is looking forward to going back to Airdrie this Saturday, when he is hoping for a good performance and win as part of a squad which has retained the majority of last season’s players and added some real quality.

On Raith being rated bookies’ favourites to win the league, the former Livingston, Dunfermline Athletic and Queen of the South player added: "With getting so close last year, reaching the play-off final against Ross County and just falling short, before a ball was even kicked this season I think Raith would always have been favourites again.

"We know there are expectations on us this year. I think there will be a lot of clubs out there who will be fancying themselves.

"So it’s going to be a really competitive league and one that’s going to be enjoyable I think.

"It will be a crazy league as well – you know how tight the Championship can be.

"Last year Dundee United were probably the big boys in the league with the pot of money that they had to spend on players, they were always going to be the favourites.

"But I think this year there are probably 10 teams that are going to fancy themselves and say: ‘We could have a right good crack at this for play-offs or winning the league’.

"Whenever you have a season like the one we had, can you go that one place extra. You always want to improve as a player, the squad and the club as a whole.