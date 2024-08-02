Callum Fordyce has forged a lengthy playing career in football since his horror injury nine years ago (Pic Raith Rovers)

Having had his entire playing career threatened by a horror leg break sustained when captaining Dunfermline Athletic against Ayr United in 2015, Raith Rovers centre-back Callum Fordyce has spoken of his pride in since forging a successful stint in Scottish football after undergoing nearly a year of rehab hell.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The world of Fordyce, 32 – who joined Raith on a two-year deal this summer after being axed as Airdrieonians player/assistant manager – was turned upside down nine years ago when he was crocked following a challenge by an Ayr player in the Pars’ 2-0 loss at East End Park on September 13, 2015.

He told the Fife Free Press: "It was just an awkward challenge I was on the end of. It’s one of those things in football, your leg can get caught on somebody’s body and that’s what happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was driving into space, the Ayr man has come from the side of me and my leg got caught by his trailing leg and we got in a tangle.

"There was no malice in the tackle and I thought the damage was restricted to just dislocating my ankle, which was still really tough. But then I went to the A and E room and heard that I’d also broken my leg.

"I kind of got a double whammy. It was a horrific injury that I needed two operations on.

"For the first one I got a screw for my ankle to hold it together and then a plate for my leg to heal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But the screw snapped and my leg never really healed. I think I’ve got a bit of screw floating in my ankle that’s always going to be there, as the surgeon didn’t want to take away the full ankle.

"It had to be tidied up, they had to order a special plate and I had to have a bone graft for my heel to heal the bone because it was only 20% healed and it should have been 70%.

"I then got four ‘anchors’ holding my ankle together. There is a lot of construction down there.

“Basically the surgeon told me that if it wasn't fixed properly then my career was over. So going through the second operation my thoughts were all over the place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I had already had four months of rehab after the first operation and I thought: ‘That’s me kind of on the mend’. Then I got that setback. I think it was 11 months before I got back properly playing but just to actually get back running again was probably a real bonus for myself.

"Then to go on to now where I am, the games I have actually played, I’m delighted with it.

"Touch wood, fingers crossed, since then I’ve had no injury problems since that operation, it’s been feeling great and I’ve not really had any setbacks from it.

"It’s a lot to work on mentally. But the way I see it is if that you can cope with that mentally you can do anything.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Livingston-born star’s pride is understandable as Fordyce returned to play 16 games for Dunfermline in 2016-17 before making a total of 387 appearances for Queen of the South, Livingston and Airdrieonians, with his five-year spell at the Excelsior Stadium yielding promotion to the Championship, an SPFL Trust Trophy win and a club Hall of Fame berth.

He added: "The mindset I had during the layoff was a credit to myself because there were dark times, dark places that I ended up going.

"You have to speak to your family and they’re telling you everything’s going to be OK. It was tough on people that were very close to me, you need good people around you that maybe understand that I wasn’t in a good place but they kept pushing and driving me.

"You also need good team-mates that want you to do well and drove me on. Eventually I felt better and got back playing again. It was a long road but I’m obviously proud of where I’ve got.

"My dad (James) always says that to me, that I’m lucky to be playing with the stuff I’ve gone on to do after the comeback. To hear him saying he is proud of me obviously means a lot.”