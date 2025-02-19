Raith Rovers' Callum Fordyce up for facing old club Airdrieonians next midweek

Fordyce warms up at Airdrie in August (Pic Paul Devlin/SNS)

Callum Fordyce could soon be given the opportunity for playing time with Raith Rovers at his former club Airdrieonians once again.

For the defender – fit again having suffered ligament damage and a hairline fracture on his last visit – and his Raith mates follow this Saturday’s home William Hill Championship fixture against Hamilton Accies (kick-off 3pm) with a league trip to Airdrie’s Excelsior Stadium next Tuesday, February 25 in a 7.45pm kick-off.

"You are determined to try and get back into every game,” Fordyce said. "Anybody that doesn’t play, you’re always champing at the bit to play.

“But I wouldn't just focus on the Airdrie game.

"Obviously the injury happened at that place and I had great memories there.

"But I can't dwell on that, it could have happened anywhere.

"It could have happened in a local park if you're away playing with your kids.

"You can never determine when these things can happen.

"So I need to take it a game at a time and just get back in the team when I can.

"The boys have been pretty consistent since the new manager came in and beat Falkirk in the cup, so I’ve just got to wait for my chance.

"Everybody knows how football works. You just have to bide your time.

"Only 11 players can start. We’ve got a good squad of 23 boys, everybody respects each other and you want everybody to do well.

"So if you’re not playing you support the boys but make sure you look after yourself on the training pitch and be professional.

"If the opportunity comes it's up to me.

"It’s just about biding your time and making sure you’re doing everything right off the pitch so that when called upon you’re ready to take the opportunity if it comes your way.

"We've got important games coming up and they're the ones that can matter towards the end of the season.

"It's vitally important that we pick up as many points as we can.”