Raith Rovers' Callum Smith describes being back in team after ten months of injury hell

Smith warms up for Dunfermline game (Pic Paul Devlin/SNS)

Although last Friday’s 2-0 loss at Fife rivals Dunfermline Athletic made it three consecutive 2-0 defeats for Raith Rovers in the William Hill Championship, one positive in what has been a difficult period overall has been the recent return of striker Callum Smith to competitive action after around ten months out with a cruciate ligament injury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old ex-Airdrieonians forward has made substitute appearances in Raith’s last two league matches, which also included the 2-0 home reverse against Ayr United on October 11.

“Being back involved with the boys is an amazing feeling,” Smith told Raith TV. “My knee is feeling good, training’s been good. It (coming back) was a massive moment for myself. Results have not been great, but from a personal points of view being back on that pitch is such a good feeling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The fans made it special. Even though we were getting beaten, they cheered me on as loud as they could.

“It was such a good feeling, especially with having the backing from them.”

After such a long period away from the Rovers’ first team squad, Smith was understandably wary going into some of his early challenges with opposition players.

"In training boys are kind of still trying to stay away from me,” he said. “I always say to them: ‘Try and give me as much as you can’, because in a game nobody’s going to hold back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To get that first tackle and first challenge (in his first game back) made me feel a lot more confident.

"Mentally I was a wee bit wary to start with.

"But as the game went on I just got more and more confident. Mentally it was tough buy physically I felt ready. That’s me been training for four or five weeks now.”

When asked to explain what the early stages of his recovery were like after sustaining the injury against Ayr United in November 2024, Smith said: “From the moment I did it until my surgery, I had to let all my knee settle down, get the swelling out of it.

"Mentally you need to prepare yourself as well. I’d never had surgery before so that was a big thing as well, I was a wee bit wary about getting the surgery done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But once it’s done, it’s just the road to recovery. You’re thinking about that nine months, just getting it done.

"You know it’s going to be long but there’s always wee goals you set yourself along the way.

"So every month I’d have a wee goal: ‘Can I get my swelling down? Can I lift heavier weights?’

"And you gradually just get to the end of it.”