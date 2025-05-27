Raith Rovers: Callum Smith praises team-mate who inspired him during ACL rehab

Callum Smith (left) says Lewis Vaughan (also pictured) has inspired him during ACL injury comeback (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

After signing a six-month contract extension at Raith Rovers on Monday, striker Callum Smith has revealed that fellow Stark’s Park forward Lewis Vaughan has been an inspiration for him battling back to fitness after nine months with a major knee injury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vaughan, 29, has recovered from four anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries during his 14 years as a senior player at Stark’s Park, which has motivated Smith during his own rehab period with the same condition.

Smith, 25, who was restricted to 16 Raith appearances in 2024-2025 after rupturing his ACL in the 2-0 home league win over Ayr United on November 1, told Raith TV: "What I've done is a really serious injury. Loads of boys come back from ACL injuries, Vaughany's the perfect example of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's done it and shown resilience and that's what I'm looking to do. I'm looking to come back stronger.

"I've done a lot of gym work, stuff that I wouldn't usually do, and I'm looking to come back a stronger and fitter player.

"Physically it's been tough. I've obviously still got another couple of months to go of the physical stuff.

"Gregor (Raith Rovers' head physio Gregor Pirie) has been keeping me on my toes. I'm starting to get into the running stuff now, which is better for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would rather be running on the pitch than in the gymn. I've been in the gym for a long time now so it's good to be back on the pitch.

"Mentally it's been tough as well. I've never really had injuries. I've rarely missed a training session and I've always been available for games.

"So to miss out for the nine months and be out basically a full season was tough for me."

On penning his new Rovers contract, Smith – who joined Raith in summer 2023 after leaving Airdrieonians, added: "I'm delighted to be here. It's a short term deal for me and the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When I got this injury I wanted to remain at this club. I've absolutely loved it ever since I've been here. When I got the opportunity to sign on again, I took it.

"I've not played under the gaffer (Barry Robson) yet so he doesn't really know me and I don't really know him.

"So I feel like I'm coming in as a new signing. I've been here for a long time but there's been ins and outs and new managers coming in. I've kind of missed all of that due to a long term injury.

"I'm just looking forward to a fresh start, get back pre-season training and then hopefully I'll be back for the league campaign starting.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Smith’s six-month deal, Rovers posted online: “The new deal ensures Callum remains part of the squad for the first half of next season and allows him the opportunity to continue his development and stake a claim for a long-term future at Stark’s Park.

"From the early days of surgery to the daily grind of rehabilitation, Callum has demonstrated professionalism, determination, and a positive attitude that has earned him the admiration of staff and team-mates alike.

"Callum joined Rovers in June 2023 and has made a big impact, making 73 appearances and scoring 12 goals.”