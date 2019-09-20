Raith Rovers can keep the opposition guessing – McGlynn

Raith Rovers boss John McGlynn hopes to keep the opposition guessing after insisting his team can play a number of formations.

Rovers switched to a back three to good effect in the 4-0 win over Peterhead on Saturday with Steven Anderson slotting in for his first start and helping the team to a second consecutive clean sheet.

McGlynn has also adopted a variety of different systems in front of a back four this season, and insists his players are capable of switching at any point.

“We can change from formation to formation, and we can change in-game,” he said.

“That’s what’s good about us, because the opposition will be guessing most often.

“We work on things, and we’re not stuck to a certain plan.

“Saturday’s shape worked well. We can’t really complain on that.

“Whether it was the shape or not, who knows, because I believe we’ve been playing well anyway, but you can’t get away from fact we played very well.

“We could easily change into a back four. We’d have to make subs, but we can do that, and there will be times where we need to do that.

“The foundations of being able to get them to play in different formations were set in last season, and it’s developing this season.

“That’s good from our point of view, because if something’s not working we can change.

“The squad’s now getting stronger, and that will give us more options to play different systems, and tweak things as games go along.”

Rovers travel to Airdrie on Saturday with Kieron Bowie rated 50-50 after missing the Peterhead match with an ankle knock.

Tony Dingwall has also had a setback in his return from ankle surgery, with McGlynn explaining: “Tony had a little bit of a scare last Monday when he had an awkward fall on the ankle.

“Although he did play a part in last week’s bounce game, he wasn’t really right.

“That may have set him back a little bit, so I don’t see him being involved at the weekend.”

With John Baird set to be added to the squad, McGlynn has plenty attacking options.

“It gives myself and Paul more firepower on the bench to win football matches,” he added.