John Potter has thoroughly enjoyed his Raith Rovers role since becoming the club's first technical director last summer

Potter, 44, who took over his Kirkcaldy role last summer having resigned as Kelty Hearts manager at the end of the 2022-23 season, recently told RaithTV: "Everybody wants to see home grown young players, fans love it, the club love it.

"It’s a really exciting one. It’s a part of the game that I kind of got brought into pretty quickly at Dunfermline (whom he managed in 2014-2015), bringing young players into the first team.

"It’s something that I’ve always been really interested in, something I love doing.

"We’ve got a really good Community Club, with good people, good coaches, a lot of kids, a lot of football players.

"And it’s about trying to bring that together with Raith Rovers and saying: ‘Look, can we give opportunities to young players, young coaches? And in the end can we find players for Raith Rovers Football Club, bringing that together?’

"I met quite quickly with Wayne (Carroll, Community Club chairperson) and under-youth coach Craig Nicholson, after I got this job, looking to see if I can find gems that can come into Raith Rovers as a full-time football player.

"What we have over other clubs is that there’s a genuine opportunity for young people around here to do that.”

Potter’s job sees him run Raith’s football department, including aiding manager Ian Murray and his assistant Colin Cameron on the training pitch and with player recruitment.

“This job has a little bit of everything,” he said. “I’m out on the training pitch with Ian and Colin as well which I really enjoy. That’s the bit I’ve done for most of my life.

"I’m always positive, I’m pretty truthful, pretty honest, I love my job and I love football. I’m probably seeing different sides of it than I have before. I’m really enjoying trying to help build things onto a club and trying to make it better.

