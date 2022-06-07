Raith Rovers: Captain Kyle Benedictus leaves for rivals Dunfermline

Kyle Benedictus has left Raith Rovers. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The 30-year-old centre half was out of contract and has decided to move on to the League One side.

Signed by Ray McKinnon from his home town team Dundee in 2015, Benedictus scored on his competitive debut for Rovers in a 3-0 win over Albion Rovers, one of five goals he would notch up in an impressive season where Raith would make the Premiership play-offs only to be knocked out by Hibs.

He was made team captain at the start of the 2017/18 campaign under new manager Barry Smith and kept hold of the armband when John McGlynn took over as boss later that season.

Benedictus raises the League One trophy in 2020. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

He led the team to the League One title and promotion back to the Championship in the truncated 2019/20 season, which also saw him pick up a winner’s medal as Rovers shared the Challenge Cup with Inverness.

After three years away from the Championship the team exceeded expectations and finished third, losing out to Benedictus’s former employers Dundee in the Premiership play-off semi-final.

His last season at the club would be a slight disappointment, finishing fifth in the table, missing out on a play-off place and the captain himself sat out on the undoubted highlight as he was suspended for the SPFL Trust Trophy final victory over Queen of the South.

In total during his seven years at the club, Benedictus made 271 appearances, scoring 12 goals.

Raith manager Ian Murray will now have a decision to make as to who takes over as the team’s skipper.