Raith Rovers captain Kyle Benedictus: We can't just sit back in Forfar

Kyle Benedictus has been at Raith Rovers long enough to know exactly what promotion means to the club and its supporters.

The 27-year-old club captain is in his fourth season at Stark's Park and is looking to lead the side back to the Championship after missing out last year.

Raith Rovers captain Kyle Benedictus.

Rovers travel to Forfar today for the play-off semi-final second leg, and Benedictus insists the team will not sit back and try to defend their 2-1 lead from the first leg.

