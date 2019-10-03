Raith Rovers caterers launch Pie for a Player fundraiser

BWS Catering – the company who run Raith Rovers catering kiosks at Stark’s Park – are launching a new campaign to raise funds for manager John McGlynn.

For the next two home league matches – Falkirk on Saturday and East Fife on October 26 – volunteers will be on hand at the turnstiles to sell a £10 ticket which can be exchanged at any of the kiosks for either a food or drink item.

Every single penny of the £10 will go towards the fundraising efforts, while one lucky fan who purchases a ticket will also win a season’s worth of pies.

A Rovers spokesman said: "BWS Catering are doing this as they want what all other Rovers fans want – to be promoted back to the Championship.

"They are embarking on a number of fundraising activities to literally give the manager a 12th man, and aim to present the management team with £10,000 for the winter transfer window to strengthen the squad and improve our chances of returning to the Championship."