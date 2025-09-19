Raith Rovers celebrate release of book commemorating 1995 UEFA Cup run

The scoreboard in Munich's Olympic Stadium showing Raith Rovers leading Bayern Munich 1-0

Three decades after Raith Rovers’ memorable UEFA Cup run, the club are celebrating the release of a new publication commemorating that adventure.

'We Led In Munich' (Pitch Publishing, £18.99) primarily examines that brief moment when Raith were winning 1-0 at Bayern Munich at half-time.

They were one goal and 45 minutes away from taking the mighty Germans to extra-time in the year they went on to win the tournament, along the way disposing of Bordeaux, Nottingham Forest and Barcelona.

Earlier in that run, Raith’s trips to Akranes in Iceland and Gøtu Ítróttarfelag in the Faroe Islands meant some hair-raising trips like 25 hours on a ferry just to get to the ‘proper’ rounds. Casualties before that round saw Galatasaray and Manchester United being eliminated before Raith.

Rovers posted online: “October sees a very special event to commemorate the launch of a new book on our magical 1995 UEFA Cup campaign. Waterstones in Kirkcaldy will host ‘An Evening of Raith Rovers’ on Thursday, October 16 from 7pm.

"Author Steven Lawther will be in conversation with former Rovers captain Danny Lennon to discuss the European campaign and his new book ‘We Led in Munich – The unlikely adventures of Raith Rovers in Europe’.

"There will be a chance to have your book signed and hear direct from the player who scored THAT goal in Munich!

"Tickets are free and are available direct from Waterstones Kirkcaldy.

“To book your place, contact the store direct on 01592 263755 or [email protected]