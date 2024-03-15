Euan Murray applauds travelling Raith fans after scoring winner at Partick Thistle (Pic Ross MacDonald/SNS Group)

Murray, who nodded in Kyle Turner’s excellet delivery at Firhill to earn his team the spoils, told RaithTV: "I pay quite close attention to other centre-backs who score a number of goals.

"You see a lot of them starting in an offside position and then darting across the front when there’s a bit of a gap there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I noticed going up there was a gap between big (Brian) Graham and the next man so I put myself in position and there was quality delivery coming in as Kyle’s put it on a plate for me.

"I actually think the goalie should save it but to be fair I’m probably due a bit of luck.”

Murray, 30, is loving his second playing spell at Raith, having rejoined the Kirkcaldy outfit after leaving Hartlepool United last summer.

“Everything I hoped it would be it has been up until now,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thankfully we’ve got a changing room that’s full of experience and full of good characters so we keep that message.

"The fans have been brilliant and they’ve been with us the full season.

"All we can ask from them is to carry on coming out in their numbers and at home games to carry on getting behind us.

"There will be ups and downs.

We’d all like it to be plain sailing but this league isn’t set up like that.