Keith Watson celebrates Raith's 1-0 win at Dunfermline on Saturday (Pic by Eddie Doig)

"I've got on well with big Muzz (Murray) since he's come in," Watson, 33, told Raith TV. "He's obviously come in from Hartlepool and he was maybe lacking a wee bit of fitness to start.

"He was kind of chucked straight into the Partick game and since then I think we've got better and better.

"It was brilliant (against Dunfermline) to get the clean sheet as well. That's our first clean sheet in the league so that's massive for the team as a whole and hopefully there's plenty more to come.

"I'm enjoying playing beside big Muzz. We've got Dylan Corr as well and he's obviously done a good job when he's come in.

"We've got plenty of options and we're shaping up well so far. Rossco (Millen) is an experienced player. He knows that right-back role and he's very vocal. We both kind of help each other with that side of it and it's good to get him back in the team because he was injured at the start.

"And Scotty McGill can just play anywhere. He's been right-back at the start of the season, he's been at left-back and I thought he was excellent (against Dunfermline).