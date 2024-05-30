Andrew Barrowman has enjoyed an excellent first season as Raith Rovers' CEO (Pic by Paul Phelan/SNS Group)

Raith Rovers chief executive Andrew Barrowman has admitted that the club’s remarkable achievements in his first season in charge have surprised even him.

As if jumping up from the previous season’s seventh-place finish in the Scottish Championship to a runners-up berth just six points behind champions Dundee United this time around wasn’t enough, Barrowman – backed by other leading lights including manager Ian Murray and technical director John Potter – has also overseen a doubling in Raith’s season ticket sales and average attendance, selling out Stark’s Park for the first time in 27 years and having their largest home support in 29 years as they reached the Scottish Premiership play-off final.

Barrowman, 39, told Raith TV: “This season has probably blown away my wildest expectations.

"You try and get something people can get behind and be proud of. Boy have we done that.

"It’s been really inspiring. It fuels us, it motivates you to keep going and doing more but the support we have received is overwhelming.

"I popped down to the local supermarket to grab a bit of lunch and a gentleman and his son stopped me and thanked me.

"These moments mean a lot. It is emotional at times. It’s why we do what we do every day.

“It’s been a crazy, crazy season for many reasons. But it was special, it really was.

"There were lots of moments to cherish, lots of magic moments that we think in years to come we’ll again look back on them. We were really fortunate to have experienced them and I hope everyone feels that same sentiment.

"It was a special season but the challenge is now to replicate that next year and the year after and so on.

"This is supposed to be enjoyable for us and we had some fun didn’t we? But we’ve got to keep that going.

"It’s not a one season wonder. Consistency is hard but it’s our job to make sure that continues.

"Bigger, better, stronger has already begun.

"When the work started some weeks ago, months ago, there’s always that little bit of waiting and seeing, there’s a Plan A and a Plan B depending on what division we’re in.

"But the majority of the groundwork has been done long before. Over the next few days there will be lots of exciting news that I’m sure fans will appreciate.

"It’s been a long time in the making but we’re nearly there.”

Barrowman said that he and his fellow new board members have helped restore the Kirkcaldy club’s pride since taking over a year ago. Although there was obvious disappointment in the team losing 4-0 at Ross County in last Sunday’s Scottish Premiership play-off final second leg to crash 6-1 on aggregate, he took great pride in the side getting to play on that stage.

He said: “We are only just getting started. We need to create more moments that people can be proud of and keep building that pride.

"Sunday was a very disappointing day but it was also a very proud day.

"To sit in that main stand and look across and see the reaction that the players got at the end of the game was a real moment to be proud of.

