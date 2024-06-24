Andrew Barrowman has overseen considerable improvement at Raith Rovers since taking over as CEO in May 2023 (Pic by Ross Parker/SNS Group)

Raith Rovers chief executive Andrew Barrowman has spoken of his delight that last season’s sterling efforts in finishing second in the Scottish Championship - just six points behind overwhelming pre-season favourites Dundee United – have helped to significantly boost fan numbers and belief levels among the Kirkcaldy club’s support.

Ian Murray’s side’s frequent fine displays last term – which saw them win 20 of their 36 league games to end on 69 points – helped overall attendances to double at Stark’s Park, rocketing from an average of 1,982 to 4,192 per game for an overall increase of 39,780 across the 18 matches.

Reflecting on these amazing figures, Barrowman told Raith TV: "I think the fans believe in what's happening. I think we've gained a bit of trust. I think people are proud to be Raith Rovers fans again. The numbers tell you that.

"We put yellow T-shirts on sale (before last month’s Scottish Premiership play-off final against Ross County) and there were queues all the way down the ramp for days on end, we couldn't keep up with the demand.

"These are all little signs that people are getting behind what we're doing here.

"We have to continue that, we can't rest on our laurels. We have to make sure that the momentum is still there and we will do.

"Our own fans are buying into it. Beyond what's happening on the pitch - beyond finishing second and pushing Dundee United all the way - I think people are recognising that we have engaged our support again.

"I got a text message from Neil Doncaster (SPFL chief executive) saying just that - it's a bigger result than any we've had on the pitch.

"We know what's happening here but it's great to get that recognition from the outside world, people are seeing what we're all building - and I include the fans in that - what we are all working and fighting to achieve here.

"Can we get 3,000 season ticket holders? Again, it’s a bold target but I don’t think we should shy away from making these bold targets.

"I think we’re well capable, I think the engagement is there.”

Raith have won praise from their own supporters and fans of other clubs for their innovative and often amusing social media content, which former striker Barrowman, 39, is also very proud of.

He added: "I think people looking from the outside have been very complimentary. They've been asking questions because they like what we're doing.

"I understand the whole tribal nature of football and fans will get one upmanship, I get it, that's part and parcel.

"It's a bit of fun, it's always done with total respect.

"We respect our opponents, however close or however far awy they are, it's healthy.

"It's good to be a bit different at times. Too often we get stuck in the: 'We've always done it this way' mantra. That's not us, that's not who we are.