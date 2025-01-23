Raith Rovers chief Andrew Barrowman outlines club's transfer policy going forward

Andrew Barrowman has been explaining Raith Rovers' transfer policy (Pic Mark Scates/SNS)

Raith Rovers CEO Andrew Barrowman has explained the club’s aim to lower the average age of the squad for this season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After last term’s excellent campaign which saw the Kirkcaldy side end second in the William Hill Championship before ultimately losing to Ross County in the Premiership play-off final, summer signings included teenagers Lewis Gibson and Kai Montagu, plus 20-year-old fellow midfielder Finlay Pollock on loan from Hearts.

And Barrowman told Raith TV: "It was a conscious effort in the recruitment last summer that we wanted to bring in a younger profile of player. I think our squad is up there with the oldest in the division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a concept that you can't beat a bit of experience, but it's also good that we target and we have a different demographic within that squad. Very much to contribute now but very much with one eye on the future as well.

Lewis Gibson joined Raith after leaving Queen of the South (Pic Paul Byars/SNS)

"We were able to sign two or three like that to add to what we already had here and we will continue to do that to be part of - maybe not this window because it's difficult - but certainly part of the summer window where we target these types of players and these types of profiles that can stand us in good stead and come along on that journey with us for many years to come.

"Being around these experienced guys, you can see how much they (the younger players) have developed in a short space of time. It brings them on, they're learning every day, off the pitch, how to live their life, just growing as adults, growing as young men. It's great and we want to continue to create these pathways."