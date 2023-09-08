Andrew Barrowman has enjoyed a successful start to his time as Raith Rovers chief executive (Pic by Ross Parker/SNS Group)

In Raith’s unbeaten start to the 2023-24 campaign – they are only below leaders Dundee United on goal difference after four games – new additions like Callum Smith, Kevin Dabrowski, Keith Watson, Euan Murray and Josh Mullin have been particularly prominent as they thrive under the highly professional but friendly environment created by Barrowman and his fellow consortium members since they took over at Stark’s Park in May.

"All the new signings have hit the ground running,” Barrowman, 38, told the Fife Free Press.

"They’re all coming from different backgrounds at different stages of their careers.

"People are enjoying coming into work every day and I think that’s when you see the sort of performances that we have been getting.

"I think they’re all enjoying the environment, working with the manager (Ian Murray) and his staff.

"It’s a happy place to be day to day. Winning games breeds confidence and I think it makes everything else a little bit easier so long may it continue.

“There’s a lot of great work being put in here by many people. It’s a real team effort with a lot of different facets, especially at a club like this with what we’re trying to do.

"We are trying to change a lot of things, implement new processes and physically change the actual facilities.

"It’s been good and I think it helps when you’re winning games of football which we are.

"It’s a good start but that’s all it is.”

Ironically, Rovers’ sterling exploits in the league this term have so far been achieved without injured talisman and last season’s top scorer Aidan Connelly – who netted 15 times in league and cups in 2022-23 – before his recent return from injury.

"Aidan coming back will be like a new signing for us,” Barrowman said. “He missed the tail end of last season, or he certainly was hampered by an injury at the end of last season, so I don’t think the Raith fans have seen him at full pelt for a number of months now.

"So he’ll certainly be a welcome addition. It’s great, you see the subs coming on in our last league game against Queen’s Park and making an impact.

"It’s a squad game and everybody’s going to play their part so it’s important that you take yoyr chance when you get it, that’s what we want.

"I think it’s healthy for players, particularly in those forward areas, because the forwards are always the ones that get the glory.

"Anyone that’s in our team will know they have to play well to get in and stay in there, so it’s healthy for everyone.”

Barrowman said that, although it was still very early in the working relationship at Raith between himself, gaffer Murray and technical director John Potter, things were going smoothly.