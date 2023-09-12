Andrew Barrowman has overseen an improvement in standards at Stark's Park (Pic by Ross Parker/SNS Group)

"We want to improve on where we were last year,” Barrowman told the Fife Free Press. “Obviously we finished seventh last year so I think if we improve on that then we’ll be there or thereabouts regarding the play-offs.

"I think that’s what we’re trying to do across the board, on the pitch, off the pitch, we’re just trying to raise standards and let's wee where that takes us at the end of the season.

"It’s a tough league, it’s been a rollercoaster in the games so far, even in the ones we have won or taken points from.

"You can see that anyone on their day is capable of beating anyone, so there will be lots of twists and turns to come.

"Every team will be saying the same. It’s a long season ahead but we’re enjoying it and there’s an exciting buzz around the place.

"You can see that from the fans, the players, the staff and even the staff outwith the football staff.

"I think there’s a real enjoyment around the football club at the minute so we want to try to keep building on it and keep growing that sense of excitement.”

With nine goals scored and six conceded in their unbeaten start to the Championship season, there has rarely been a dull moment in Rovers’ league campaign so far, as illustrated by the dramatic 3-2 comeback win at home to Queen’s Park in their last league outing.

Barrowman said: “I think the exciting matches come from the players we’ve got on the pitch in those attacking areas.

"We’re not going to play any other way than on the front foot. It’s a product of the players we’ve got, the squad that we’ve built.

"But I think the manager (Ian Murray) has come out himself and said that he enjoys a certain brand of football and a certain style of football and he wants us to be on the front foot and taking the games to teams.