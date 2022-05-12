Raith Rovers: Club in talks with ex-Hibs and Rangers player as potential new boss

Raith Rovers have begun talks with Kelty Hearts boss Kevin Thomson.

The League Two champions confirmed in a statement that the 37-year-old has been granted permission to speak to the Stark’s Park club about the vacant managerial position.

The former Hibs and Rangers player led the club to the league title in only his first season in management.

The Edinburgh native also played for Middlesbrough and Dundee during his playing career and also made six appearances for Scotland.

Thomson is the bookies’ favourite to get the job, though the Raith board are still accepting applications until Friday.

