Raith Rovers: Club in talks with ex-Hibs and Rangers player as potential new boss

The League Two champions confirmed in a statement that the 37-year-old has been granted permission to speak to the Stark’s Park club about the vacant managerial position.

The former Hibs and Rangers player led the club to the league title in only his first season in management.

The Edinburgh native also played for Middlesbrough and Dundee during his playing career and also made six appearances for Scotland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Thomson, pictured second from left. (Pic: Michael Gillen)