Raith Rovers: Club legend Colin Cameron returns to Stark's Park as assistant manager

He replaces former number two Scott Agnew, who left the Kirkcaldy side via mutual consent in September.

Cameron, 49, is an inductee of the RRFC Hall of Fame and made 168 appearances over a six year period for his hometown club.

He played a crucial role in Raith winning the then Coca Cola Cup back in 1994, scoring a hat-trick against Kilmarnock on the route to Ibrox – where they defeated Celtic to lift the League Cup.

Raith boss Ian Murray speaking to club media said of Cameron’s arrival: “I’d like to welcome Colin Cameron back to Raith Rovers, where he started his career and I look forward to working with him again.