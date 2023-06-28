News you can trust since 1871
NationalWorldTV
Raith Rovers: Club looking for new North Stand sponsor to replace previous backer Val McDermid

Raith Rovers have announced that the club is looking for a new North Stand sponsor to replace previous backer Val McDermid, the Kirkcaldy-born Scottish crime writer.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 28th Jun 2023, 13:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 14:50 BST

The Stark’s Park outfit’s former management team and board had previously incurred the wrath of lifelong Raith fan and prominent board member and shirt sponsor McDermid, 68, in January 2022 by signing David Goodwillie, who was ruled a rapist in a high-profile civil court case.

After the Goodwillie signing, McDermid – whose late dad Jim was the scout who discovered Jim Baxter and brought him to Stark’s Park – announced that she would be withdrawing her support and sponsorship of Raith Rovers.

The author said that the thought of Goodwillie’s name appearing on a Raith shirt with her name on it made her feel “physically sick”.

Stark's Park stand bearing Val McDermid's name (Pic by Michael Gillen)Stark's Park stand bearing Val McDermid's name (Pic by Michael Gillen)
It turned out that Goodwillie never played a game for Raith after an outcry which saw the Kirkcaldy outfit’s women's side sever ties with the main club and rename themselves McDermid Ladies after the writer, who moved her sponsorship to them.

Raith eventually released Goodwillie from his Rovers contract on September 30, 2022.

In a post on their official Facebook page, Raith Rovers stated that the club is now looking for a new North Stand sponsor

Rovers said this opportunity offered ‘huge brand exposure to home supporters on match day, the naming rights means your brand is on every away ticket sold, and your brand is visible to a TV audience’.

Former Raith Rovers sponsor Val McDermid (Pic by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)Former Raith Rovers sponsor Val McDermid (Pic by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)
If interested, email [email protected]

