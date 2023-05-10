News you can trust since 1871
Raith Rovers: Club set for busy few days as we reveal 14 players about to go out of contract

With the new owners finally in place at Raith Rovers, this greater clarity should assist greatly when providing greater clarity for current Rovers players about to go out of contract on May 31 who are trying to make decisions on their footballing futures.

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 10th May 2023, 11:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 11:15 BST
Liam Dick (right) and Brad Spencer (left) are both about to go out of contract at Raith Rovers (Pic Fife Photo Agency)Liam Dick (right) and Brad Spencer (left) are both about to go out of contract at Raith Rovers (Pic Fife Photo Agency)
Liam Dick (right) and Brad Spencer (left) are both about to go out of contract at Raith Rovers (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

A total of 14 stars – 10 men on permanent contracts and four loanees – will soon see their Stark’s Park deals expire, with boss Ian Murray expecting a busy summer of movement.

The list includes goalkeepers Jamie MacDonald and Robbie Thomson, defenders Tom Lang, Ryan Nolan, Adam Masson, Liam Dick and Greig Young and midfielders Brad Spencer, Connor McBride and Aidan Connolly; plus loanees Kieran Ngwenya (Aberdeen defender), Scott McGill (Hearts midfielder), William Akio (Ross County striker) and Esmael Goncalves (Livingston striker).

Dick, who has also previously played for Falkirk, Stranraer and Dumbarton, gave an insight into his contract situation during a recent interview with the Fife Free Press.

When asked how talks were progressing over a potential new deal for him at Stark’s Park, Dick said: "I’ve had a great two years at Raith, I’ve really enjoyed it. I’ve enjoyed this year with the new manager.

"I think the club’s also going through – with the new owners – a transitional period which sounds really positive.

"It’s an attractive clubs in terms of what they’re looking to do going forward.

"Until things are set in stone, which is outwith my control, I can’t make any decision.”

