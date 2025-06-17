Raith Rovers: Clue last season that Liam Dick was on Ayr United's radar

Liam Dick playing for Raith in 3-0 loss at Ayr on January 4 (Pic Paul Byars/SNS)

Left-back Liam Dick has ended four years at Raith Rovers by signing a two-year deal at William Hill Championship rivals Ayr United.

The 29-year-old defender’s time in Kirkcaldy saw him play a total of 163 times, scoring five goals and providing nine assists.

Ayr United posted on X after the signing: “The club are delighted to announce the signing of defender, Liam Dick, subject to SFA approval.

"The 29-year-old joins on a two-year deal following his departure from Raith Rovers.

"Welcome to Somerset Park, Liam!”

In the 2024-2025 campaign, Dick made a total of 29 appearances for Raith across the William Hill Championship, Scottish Cup, Challenge Cup and Premier Sports Cup campaigns.

During these outings, he turned in four separate matches against his future employers Ayr.

Dick played the full 90 minutes in a 2-0 league defeat at Somerset Park versus Scott Brown’s side on August 24 last year, before also playing the full game at the same stadium as Raith lost 3-2 in a Challenge Cup third round encounter on September 8.

Dick was at the heart of the Rovers defence as they won 2-0 at home to Ayr in a Stark’s Park league match on November 1, before captaining Raith in a 3-0 Championship loss at Somerset Park on January 4 this year.

Dick – whose final Raith game came when he played 22 minutes of the 0-0 league draw at Livingston on March 5 – was a substitute for all of Rovers’ last nine Championship matches bar one, the 1-0 home success over Ayr on April 5, perhaps a clue he was a target for The Honest Men.