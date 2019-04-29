Raith Rovers Coca-Cola Cup hero taken to hospital after pitch-side collapse

Raith Rovers' Coca-Cola Cup semi-final hero Brian Potter was taken to hospital on Saturday after collapsing on the pitch before a match.

The 42-year-old, now goalkeeper coach at Hamilton Accies, was preparing for his side's Premiership match against Livingston when he collapsed with chest pains.

Kick-off was delayed for five minutes as the former Raith goalkeeper was given first-aid pitch-side before being taken from the field on a stretcher.

He was taken to hospital, and was released on Saturday night.

Potter is a legend at Raith, having been the substitute goalkeeper when Scott Thomson was sent off in the 1994-95 League Cup semi-final.

Aged just 17 at the time, with almost no previous first team experience, Potter played the remainder of the match, conceding once but surviving to a penalty shoot-out, where he saved the decisive spot kick from Alan Lawrence to put Rovers into the final.

Potter spent most of his playing career in the juniors and became part of the backroom staff at Hamilton when Martin Canning was appointed manager in 2015.

He has remained in the post since Brian Rice took charge in January.