Colin Cameron in his current role as Raith Rovers assistant manager (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

The current Raith Rovers assistant manager was sent on late in the game by then Scotland boss Craig Brown, as the Scots prevailed thanks to Don Hutchison's winner on 66 minutes, which saw him shoot home right footed after Callum Davidson’s cross from the left.

“It was great making my Scotland debut but I only got the last few minutes and I didn’t touch the ball I don’t think,” Cameron told the Fife Free Press.

"And we were wearing those salmon pink shirts. But that game represented another thing you wanted to do as a kid growing up, you wanted to be successful and play for your country so it was a dream come true.

1999 INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY GERMANY v SCOTLAND Robbie Winters action

"I had to wait because obviously that was 1999 so I was 27 at the time.

"But when you look at the players that were in front of me before that, it was really hard to even get in the squad.

"Paul McStay, John Collins, Gary McAllister, Craig Burley, guys who were playing at the highest level.

"So I had to be patient and obviously like anything, players retire from international football and it’s up to the ones behind that have not been in the squad to get themselves in and I managed to do that.

"I was never a regular but I was able to get 28 caps and every single one of them for me were really proud moments.”

When asked for his highlight in a Scotland jersey, Cameron added: “We played Croatia away (on October 11, 2000), we drew 1-1 and I think I got man-of-the-match, I set up Kevin Gallacher for a goal.

"And I also set up big Don Hutchison, he should have scored as well later on in the second half because he’s normally deasly one on one.

"That was a really good game playing against Robert Prosinecki, which was a sight.

"I remember the pitch was quite heavy after a lot of rain but you would have thought he was playing on a bowling green. Prosinecki was a heavy smoker but you couldn’t get the ball off him.