Raith Rovers confirm shock exit of chief executive Andrew Barrowman ahead of Partick Thistle clash

Now-departed Andrew Barrowman watching Raith Rovers on a matchday at Stark's Park (Photo: Paul Byars/SNS Group)

Raith Rovers have revealed that chief executive Andrew Barrowman has left his role ahead of tomorrow’s William Hill Championship clash with Partick Thistle at home.

Former footballer Barrowman joined the Stark’s Park outfit as part of the new ownership consortium which made the switch from fellow Fife side Kelty Hearts in May 2023.

The 40-year-old was Sporting Director at the New Central Park outfit, and he then became the Stark’s Park club’s chief executive when the group – which included Dean Mckenzie, Colin Smart, Ruaridh Kilgour, Steven MacDonald, Allan Halliday and Barrowman – completed the acquisition of a controlling stake in Raith.

Barrowman, who made over 250 appearances across the Scottish and UK-wide game as a striker, went through three permanent bosses during his time at the helm.

Andrew Barrowman joined Raith Rovers back in May 2023 as part of the then-new ownership consortium (Photo: Paul Devlin/SNS Group)

Ex-Aberdeen manager Barry Robson joined Raith in December, with Barrowman having also been in place during Neil Collins an Ian Murray’s spells in charge.

Raith finished second in the Scottish Championship last season and lost out in the play-off final to Ross County over two legs.

A short statement on Raith’s club website, which didn’t confirm the terms of Barrowman’s departure, read: “We would like to thank Andrew for his hard work and dedication during his time at the club and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

“Raith Rovers will continue to be led by the Board of Directors, with our skilled and dedicated workforce managing the club’s day-to-day operations.”