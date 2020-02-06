Raith Rovers confirm teenage striker Kieron Bowie to join Fulham in summer

Raith Rovers have confirmed the sale of star youngster Kieron Bowie to Fulham on a pre-contract agreement.

The 17-year-old striker will complete his move to the English Championship side on July 1, with Rovers set to pocket an initial £150,000 payment, plus potential add-ons for first team appearances and a percentage of any future transfer fee.

Bowie was featuring for Glenrothes Strollers just 18 months ago before moving into the Fife Elite Academy, where he was spotted and picked up by Rovers' management team, before making his first team debut last season while still attending Kirkcaldy High School.

He has scored 10 times in 29 appearances this season, with his form attracting the attention of several clubs around the UK.

Fulham emerged as the front-runners and after visiting Craven Cottage last Friday, as well as the club's Motspur Park training ground, the deal was agreed.

Bowie said: “The last year or so has been a whirlwind and a dream to play and score in the first team.

"To now get the chance to join a club the size of Fulham is really exciting and a great opportunity to help progress my career.

"I will be forever grateful for the chance the management team have given me, so it was really important for me to finish the season with Raith.

"Hopefully I can repay this by helping them win the league. I’m looking forward to joining Fulham for preseason and getting started.”

Fulham Academy Director Huw Jennings added: "We are delighted that Kieron will be joining Fulham in July.

"We were aware that a significant number of clubs were tracking him, and we moved very quickly last week to secure his services.

"Kieron is an exciting prospect, he is a commanding central striker for his age, he has an eye for goal and knows how to lead the line. He has an excellent temperament and is ideally suited to the Fulham way.

"We are indebted to Raith Rovers for their support in enabling Kieron and his family to visit our Motspur Park training ground last Friday to help confirm the deal for July.

"We will work closely with John McGlynn and his team of staff at Raith Rovers during the remainder of the season where Kieron will hopefully be able to help the club secure promotion to the SPFL Championship.”

Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn shared his sentiment at working with the striker and highlighted the ‘right fit’ Fulham can provide.

"It has been a pleasure working and seeing Kieron develop so quickly, he has improved beyond all recognition in the last 12 months," he said.

"We’re also happy that Fulham have allowed Kieron to stay with us for the remainder of this season to continue his development.

"We feel it’s a great opportunity for Kieron to join a club such as Fulham who have a great history and think it will be a good fit for him.

"We have already made contact with their coaching staff and look forward to working closely with them in the next few months.

"This connection could help us both in the future. We wish everyone at Fulham good luck in their challenge to get back to the Premier League.”