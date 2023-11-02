Raith Rovers: Crocked defender Keith Watson reveals agonising origins of knee injury which has kept him out since September 23
Former Ross County defender Watson, 33, told the Fife Free Press: “Against Inverness the week before the Airdrie game, I got a dead leg in the first half and I played on thinking it was fine. When I woke up the next day, I had a pain in my knee.
“It was sore, so I didn’t train the full week in the run-up to the Airdrie game, then on the Friday I trained a little bit and on Saturday morning I did a fitness test and it felt fine.
“I went to the game, did the warm-up, felt good and then 15 minutes in, I didn’t really do much.
“I just kind of opened my body up, felt something in my knee. I kicked the ball out of the park straight away, sat on the ground and knew I was done and I had to come off.
“I’ve just been rehabing for the past few weeks. There’s been a wee bit of swelling that’s all gone down, so I’m still in the gym trying to get as much strength in the quad and hopefully I’m not too far away.
“It’s been horrible being out. Obviously it’s been great seeing the boys continue the good form we’d been on but you want to be part of it. You want to be on the pitch involved and helping them get those victories.
“I’ve not been on the pitch running. I’ve been doing the bike in the gym, so I think at the end of next week I’ll hopefully be looking at getting back on the pitch to do a bit of running again.
“In a few weeks’ time, fingers crossed, hopefully I’m back involved.”
With Watson absent in recent games, midfielder Scott Brown has been playing at centre-back, partnered at points by Euan Murray, Adam Masson or Ross Millen.
“The boys have dug in well and done great, especially Broony playing out of position really,” Watson added.
“He’s playing at centre-back and he’s not looked out of place. I think he’s been excellent.
“Whoever’s stepped in there, Adam Masson, big Muzza (Euan Murray) as well, the defence have stuck together in some tricky games and pulled through.
“It’s good if you have a couple of injuries in a squad that boys can fill in and do a good job.”