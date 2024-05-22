Raith Rovers cult hero Kevin Dabrowski hoping for another victory party with fans
Polish stopper Dabrowski said: “Being part of the fans’ pitch invasion was incredible. That was the first experience for me personally in my entire career.
"Hopefully I can experience it again on Sunday because it was something magical having all those fans there and seeing the happiness on their faces, it was incredible. We need to cherish those moments.
“It’s a very exciting time indeed. It’s been 27 years since Raith were in the Premiership. We will be ready for a battle.
"As you saw from Ross County’s last game, Aberdeen had a man sent off so County had a massive chance to win but it didn’t happen so they would be very disappointed.
"Hopefully we can use that to our advantage but it will still be a tough game.
"Ross County are a good side so it seems like it will be another cracking game.
"I just look forward to every single game and can’t wait to play the next ones on Thursday and Sunday and again make those crucial saves for the team and the fans. Hopefully I can help them to win it.
"There is pressure on us, like Ross County, but the most important thing is we should enjoy it.
"We’ve been working very hard for the entire season to be where we are.”
