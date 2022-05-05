Raith Rovers cup win marked in UK Parliament

Kirkcaldy MP Neale Hanvey at Stark's Park. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

He said the team’s victory over Queen of the South last month was one which gave a lot of optimism to the town and was deserving to be marked in such a way.

“Throughout the time I've been in office, one of the things I’ve made a priority is to celebrate success in the constituency,” he said.

"So when the local team wins the cup, there’s nothing as important as that!

Mr Hanvey's Early Day Motion.

“We’ve all been through a very difficult two years with Covid so to get through all of that and to lift the cup was just an outstanding achievement.

"I felt it was essential to recognise that formally and, while it’s nice to put down an early day motion in Parliament, it’s kind of hidden in lots of ways, so I thought we should do a commemorative version of it, get it framed, present it to the team and give them all each their own copy.

“It’s as simple as recognising and responding to a great success.

“Unfortunately, I was tied up elsewhere at a battle of the bands competition but [local councillor and chairman of Raith Rovers Community Foundation] Judy Hamilton came in and told me the good news.

“It’s what every town would like to happen when you come out of a pandemic and with some of the other challenges we’ve faced in the town over recent months.”