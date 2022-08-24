Raith Rovers: Dario Zanatta departs to join Championship rivals

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old Canadian departs for an “undisclosed fee” and has signed a two-year deal at the Lanarkshire side - who Raith beat 2-0 on Saturday afternoon.

Since the arrival of boss Ian Murray in the summer, Zanatta has been mainly on the bench and has not had any minutes on the pitch since the opening two league matches.

Under former manager John McGlynn – the tricky forward was a mainstay in the side and scored 16 goals in his time at Stark’s Park, making 76 appearances for the club overall.

Dario Zanatta has left Raith Rovers (Photo: Scott Louden)

Zanatta now links up with Accies boss John Rankin, who he worked with during his time at Hearts as a youngster.

It is expected the freed up wages will go towards bringing in one or two new signings.

Raith boss Ian Murray said: “We still want to bring in one or two and after this weekend it (the transfer window) usually opens up.”