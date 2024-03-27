Raith Rovers legend Jason Thomson (pictured holding Ramsdens Cup after 2014 final win) is a special guest at upcoming tribute night (Pic Alan Rennie)

This year celebrates the 10th anniversary of Rovers’ 2014 Ramsdens Cup victory, when John Baird’s 117th-minute final winner for Raith in front of 19,983 fans at Hibernian’s Easter Road Stadium handed the trophy to Grant Murray’s team, to overcome the Govan giants who were bossed by Ally McCoist.

The tribute night will enable Raith followers to reminisce with fellow fans about that famous extra-time victory over Rangers, whilst having the chance to mingle with players from the cup-winning team.

There will be a player on each table.

Players attending will include captain Jason Thomson, Callum Booth, Paul Watson, Greig Spence, Reece Donaldson, Joe Cardle, David McGurn, Wayne Henderson (goalkeeping coach) plus others still to confirm.

Tickets cost £40 and include a two-course meal, along with a free raffle ticket for Rovers-themed prizes. Bookings for individuals or groups need be made by this Friday, March 29.

A quiz, further raffles and auctions will also be held and it is hoped there will be a video link to some players further afield.

All the money raised from the evening will go towards supporting the Raith Rovers Community Foundation’s ‘Community Belong’ ticket scheme that funds up to 40 kids attending every Rovers home game.

The event is once again close to a sell-out, so make sure to grab one of the few remaining tickets.

You can order either individual tickets or a full table (nine places), subject to availability.