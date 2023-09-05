Raith Rovers' deal for YM's Callum Hannah could be first of many, boss hopes
Ten months after first becoming a YM regular, Scotland Schoolboy international Hannah has joined the Scottish Championship side on a two-year contract.
“Callum came to us in November last year and straight away you could see he was a very, very good player and he kicked on very much,” Ness told the Fife Free Press.
"He’s got stacks of ability, very tall for a fullback, six feet two, quick and covers the ground very well. He really finished last season very strongly. We heard in the summer that senior teams were looking at him.
"He played a trial game for Peterhead in pre-season, then went and trained a couple of times with Stirling Albion.
"Because Raith are from the same town as us, if we’ve got good young players that can make the step up to senior football then it’s great for us to have that link.
"We’re delighted for the kid as he, his mum and grandad are all Raith fans so it’s been fantastic for him.
"The way Raith have handled it, especially John Potter – Rovers’ technical director - has been fantastic, keeping me up to date with their plans.
"We wish Callum all the best. It gets our club a wee bit of exposure as well, so if any other young player is out there and they are swithering whether to come here, he is proof that you will get a chance with us and if you do well there’s every opportunity for you to be picked up by a higher level club.”