Raith Rovers: Defender arrives at Stark's Park on loan from Aberdeen

Kieran Ngwenya (pictured by Tony Fimister)

The Edinburgh-based player has already spent time on loan at Kelty Hearts and Cove Rangers in the last 12 months, as well as winning one international cap for Malawi.

Raith said in an announcement on Thursday afternoon that he will add strength and depth to the squad.

Ngwenya, 19, trained with the Rovers squad for the first time on Thursday (July 28) and is available for selection on Saturday in the opening match of the league season at Cove Rangers.