Raith Rovers defender explains how they're getting it right after turbulent season
"I think everybody was kind of shocked when Neill left," Fordyce said.
"But that's football, it's a revolving door at times. It is unpredictable and when the opportunity came to Neill to go to America, that's a massive lifestyle change and obviously he'd been there previously.
"It's an unbelievable opportunity and I wish him all the very best over there.
"The weather is definitely better and it's got massive pros for going over there.
"But I think Neill had been getting it right at Raith.
"It's hard for any manager that comes into a new squad.
"They'll have ideas themselves but it's not like pre-season when you can maybe get five or six weeks before the league season starts.
"When you arrive during a season it's hard to get it down and implement your style right away.
"But even with the manager now (Robson), you can see the style of play he wants.
"From Neill doing his thing to the gaffer just now coming in, it takes time.
"It's never going to happen overnight but from Neill's time and with the manager now it's starting to progress.”
Raith – who visit Airdrieonians tonight in a 7.45pm kick-off before hosting Queen’s Park this Saturday in the league in a 3pm kick-off – have been showing signs of improvement under Robson.
Fordyce said: "Barry has been great since he's come in. He's got a style of play he wants.
"He's obviously wanting that intensity off the ball as well.
"But he wants us to kind of go and play with a freedom, be on the front foot a lot and attack as much as we can.
"I think if you ask any of the players, he demands a lot fitness wise and that's how football is now.
"You need to be able to get about the pitch.
"We set the standards in the extra-time win over Falkirk - I think that was Barry's second game.
"That's the bar that was set so we know what the manager wants from us, the way that he wants us to play and we just need to go and fulfil that on the pitch for him.
"We train hard every day and he gives us that confidence and belief that we're good players.
"It's just about doing that on the pitch."
