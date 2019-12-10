Raith Rovers defender Iain Davidson banned until 2020

Raith Rovers will be without defender Iain Davidson until the new year after his red card against Airdrieonians on Saturday.

The 35-year-old was sent off for the second time this season following a high challenge on Kurtis Roberts early in the second half of the 1-0 win at Stark's Park.

The centre-half, whose previous red card came for verbally abusing the referee in a 2-0 defeat at Peterhead last month, has subsequently been hit with a four-game suspension by the Scottish FA.

It means Davidson, who has now been sent off 12 times in his career, will not be available again until the trip to Forfar Athletic on January 11.

He will miss this Saturday's clash with Falkirk as well as the upcoming matches against Dumbarton (h), East Fife (a) and Peterhead (h).

Raith have also decided against appealing the red card shown to midfielder Ross Matthews in the same match.

Matthews was dismissed in stoppage time for a late tackle but having reviewed the video footage, Rovers will not be contesting referee Greg Aitken's decision.

The 23-year-old has been suspended for two games for serious foul play.