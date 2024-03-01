Keith Watson blocks a shot by Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham during the 2-1 Raith victory over Jim Goodwin's side on February 16 (Pic Mark Scates/SNS Group)

Watson, 34, who joined Raith last summer after leaving Ross County, has been restricted to nine league appearances this season, featuring in Rovers’ last four matches after missing 15 fixtures between September and January as a result of being crocked in the 1-0 defeat at Airdrieonians on September 23.

Referring to dealing with the fitness issues he had suffered early in the 2023-24 campaign, Watson told RaithTV: “At the start when I saw the specialist he told me I didn't need an operation, it would be four weeks rehab and hopefully that would be enough to get me back.

"I did the four weeks and could still feel it out on the pitch so I had to eventually get the operation.

"It was four weeks that maybe was a bit of a waste but if it did work I wouldn't have been out for as long.

"It needed done but it's back to normal.”

The Livingston-born centre-back, whose former clubs also include Dundee United, St Mirren and St Johnstone, explained how he had loved the special feeling of being back on the pitch playing competitive football again at the heart of Raith’s title bid.

He said: "I was sore after the Dundee United game (a 2-1 home Raith victory on February 16),” he added. “It was my first 90 minutes since September and it took me about three or four days to recover from that.

"I've been training every day, training well. After that Dundee United game it only took me a couple of days to recover. I'm feeling really good now and I'm delighted to be back for the run-in.”

​That recent home win over the Tangerines made a crucial dent in United’s four-point lead over Watson’s side and the player recognised its importance.

He added: "We knew as a group that the Dundee United game was a big one. We wanted to make sure we got the three points to make the title race interesting again and we did that.

"We are not getting carried away. We've got a great squad here and everybody's looking to be involved.”

Second-placed Raith, who have 51 points and only trail leaders United on goal difference with 11 games left, travel to Arbroath tonight for an away league game which kicks off at 7.45pm.