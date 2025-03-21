Raith Rovers defender Paul Hanlon on remarkable 17-year goalscoring run

Hanlon (right) celebrates derby goal with Dylan Easton (Pic Ross Parker/SNS)

In scoring Raith Rovers’ decisive second goal in the 2-0 home league win over Fife rivals Dunfermline Athletic on March 14, centre-back Paul Hanlon continued a remarkable career statistic which has seen him score a competitive goal in every full season of his competitive career since 2008.

The 35-year-old defender, who previously served Hibernian between 2008 and 2024, told Raith TV: "I was delighted to score against Dunfermline.

“I’ve obviously done that (scored every year) through seasons at Hibs beforehand and now in my Raith journey.

"It probably took a bit longer than what I was expecting to get on the scoresheet this season but I’m delighted I’ve done it now and hopefully that gets a wee run together.”

On the Fife derby, Hanlon added: "It’s like any other derby. You feel it from the start of the week, you can feel it kind of building as the week’s progressing.

"There’s a slightly different feeling in training and probably a bit more nerves among the squad as well because you know how much it means to the fans.

"I was delighted we managed to put on a good performance and throughout the 90 minutes it was our fans you could hear the whole time.”

On Raith’s up and down overall season so far, Hanlon said: “I think throughout the season we’ve put a couple of good performances together which are followed by a more disappointing one.

"So we need to be a wee bit more consistent in our performances and results.

"We know if we are to get where we want to be at the end of the season we have to do that because we’re the team chasing.”