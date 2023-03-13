Lang and his backline held out for 40 minutes at Ibrox before eventually conceding to Rangers from a corner kick (Photo by Rob Casey/SNS Group)

The Stark’s Park outfit lost 3-0 to Rangers on Sunday in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals, with the squad down to the bare bones. And despite the result and the scoreline, ex-Gers defender Lang was proud of his and his team-mates’ showing at Ibrox.

“We knew it would be so difficult going into the game,” he said. “Going in 1-0 down at half-time wasn't too bad. We wanted to keep tight at the back and maybe grab a chance in the second half, but obviously it wasn’t to be. The boys did really well however and I think the guys can be proud.

“I thought we were solid as a unit – not just as a defence but as a team all over the pitch. We had a game plan to be tight and compact, and to force them out wide with the ball and we did that well.

Raith Rovers' Tom Lang was previously at Rangers under Mark Warburton, but didn't make an appearance for the first team (Photo by Rob Casey/SNS Group)

“We’ll look back on the match with a couple of regrets, but listen, 3-0 is no disgrace and we can hold our heads high. The second goal was a sore one for us because if you concede a goal to Rangers you want it to be from them cutting you open.

“Losing the goal just before half-time was unfortunate but we can take so much from the game going into a big few weeks ahead. We move on and take the positives from the game.

​"We have a tight-knit squad and one with real quality in it. We have options off the bench that can change a game if it isn’t going right.

"We are in an unfortunate position at the moment that we can’t do that. All we can do is stick together and go with what we have got. The guys put 110 per cent into that performance and they left everything on the pitch.

Tom Lang with Scott Wright at full-time (Pic Rob Casey/SNS Group)

“I spoke to Scott Wright (of Rangers) who I played with at Scotland under-17 and 19s. I was just focused on the game completely. It is a great place to play football.

