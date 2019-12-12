Raith Rovers’ defenders deserve credit for clean sheets, says goalkeeper Ross Munro

Ross Munro says the credit goes to his defence after the Raith Rovers goalkeeper kept his fourth successive clean sheet on Saturday.

The 19-year-old, on loan from Ross County, has produced assured performances beyond his years since winning the gloves back from David McGurn.

The young stopper (inset) displayed safe handling and kicking as strong winds and heavy rain lashed Stark’s Park throughout the 1-0 win over Airdrie.

“It’s not just me, the defence are a huge part of that as well,” he said.

“I don’t think I’ve really had a shot to save to be fair, so it’s all down to them in front of me.

“I think there was maybe one or two (saves), but they defended the box really well and made it easy for me.

“It wasn’t the greatest day with the rain and wind so I just made sure I didn’t do anything stupid.”

Airdrie launched a number of high balls and long throws into the box but Munro was unfazed.

“I just stayed focused and took a step back from anything like that,” he said.

Rovers had to hang on to the victory with nine men after both Iain Davidson and Ross Matthews were red carded by referee Greg Aitken.

Munro added: “It was strange because we usually have the big scoreboard with the time on it, but that wasn’t on, which made it harder because we didn’t have that to gauge where we were in the game.

“It was definitely a long and daunting last 10 minutes to finish the game.”

The victory saw Rovers leapfrog their opponents to return to the top of the League One table.

“This is a big result for us,” Munro explained. “We’ve been second for the last couple of weeks, so this was just to put a marker down in the league to show we’re still hungry and will keep fighting until the end.”

Munro’s clean sheets have been important in earning Rovers three 1-0 victories in the last four games.

“It’s probably the best result in the game because you’ve got to stay switched on the whole time, and it’s obviously a clean sheet as well,” he said.

”It’s shown the other side of the team, where we can dig deep and get results.

“That comes from within the dressing room. Our spirit and togetherness has got us through the last few games.”

Munro’s current loan deal expires in January and it remains to be seen whether that will be extended until the end of the season.

“I’m not too sure yet,” the Highlander added. “Nothing has been said yet, so we’ll just have to see what comes of it.

“I’ve enjoyed my time here so far and the boys have been really good with me.

“I came here to challenge myself, and to get the experience of playing in a good league.

“It’s opened up my eyes a lot and I’m just taking in all the experience while I can.

“Whatever happens, happens.”