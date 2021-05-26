Raith Rovers defenders MacDonald and Mendy say goodbye

Kieran MacDonald in action for Raith in the Championship play-off semi-final against Dundee (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Left back MacDonald announced his decision on Twitter saying he had spent following “the best two years” of his career at Stark’s Park.

It is news that is bound to upset the Stark’s Park faithful as the 27-year-old was a huge fan favourite and was voted Player of the Year when the club lifted the League One title in 2019/20.

MacDonald was one of only two part-time players at the club along with David McGurn who is also leaving as the club ditches its hybrid model and prepares to go completely full-time as they look to improve on this season’s third place finish in the Championship.

Fernandy Mendy tussles with Morton's Sean McGinty (Pic: Dave Johnston)

MacDonald tweeted: “Had the best 2 years of my football career at Raith Rovers but sadly a will be leaving this year due to certain circumstances just wanted to thank everyone connected to the club and wish them all the best in the future.”

Central defender Fernandy Mendy also tweeted his best wishes to the club.

He posted: “My time at Raith Rovers is coming to an end.

“Thank you to everyone involved in the club on & off the pitch: players, staff, employees & all the people who work hard behind the scenes.

“Massive thank you to the fans who have supported me during those 2 seasons.

“I would have loved to scored my goal against Morton with you at Stark's Park.