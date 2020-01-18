Raith Rovers denied Scottish Cup scalp by late Livingston comeback

Livingston 3 Raith Rovers 1

Raith Rovers saw Scottish Cup glory snatched from their grasp in the final 13 minutes of their fourth round tie at Livingston this afternoon.

John Baird's first half opener had the League One leaders on course for a stunning win over the side currently sitting fifth in the Premiership, until a cheaply conceded penalty, compounded by the loss of another goal straight from kick-off, completely flipped the tie in the home side's favour.

The handball decision against Iain Davidson that allowed Steven Lawless to slot home the equaliser left the Kirkcaldy side infuriated, with manager John McGlynn confronting the official on the full-time whistle, before questioning the decision during his post-match press briefing.

The true damage, however, was done straight from the restart when a mistake from defender Dave McKay - who otherwise had an excellent game at the heart of the back five - allowed Lyndon Dykes to race through and fire the Lions in front.

Two devastating blows within 60 seconds from which there was no recovery.

A second penalty conceded in injury-time allowed Lawless to put some gloss on the scoreline, which was extremely harsh on the Rovers players, who had given their vocal 800-strong support a performance to be proud of.

From withstanding early Livingston pressure, growing into the game, taking the lead, to exerting some control after the break, the game-plan was executed to perfection, with individual battles being won all over the park against a much bigger side.

Their effort certainly deserved better than a hard-luck story.

Rovers made four changes from the side that started the 1-1 draw with Forfar the previous week.

Jamie Gullan returned to Hibs while Brad Spencer missed out with an injury. Dropping to the bench were Jamie Watson and Grant Anderson.

There was a welcome return from injury for Michael Miller, who was joined in the starting 11 by Dave McKay, Tony Dingwall and Ross Matthews.

In the early stages the two division gap between the sides looked apparent as Raith struggled to get out their own half.

Aymen Souda was a particular thorn in the side in these early exchanges, shooting narrowly wide from a Jon Guthrie knockdown as the hosts won four corners inside eight minutes.

Dykes then struck the post from close range after getting on the end of a Steve Lawson cross as the home side threatened to take an early lead.

Rovers weathered the storm though and broke up the park in the 21st minute to good effect, with Matthews racing into the box before his cut-back was scrambled behind for a corner.

Dylan Tait took it, Livingston couldn't clear properly and when Dingwall headed the ball back into the danger area, Baird hooked an overhead kick beyond Ryan Schofield while the defence stood claiming for offside to send the travelling fans wild.

A superb recovery block from Davidson prevented Scott Pittman from levelling affairs on the half hour mark before Ross Munro was called into action to save a low shot on the turn from Dykes on the stroke of half-time.

The Rovers fans may have feared a second half onslaught as they cheered their team back onto the park after the interval, but it never materialised.

The home side - with a striker tipped for a Scotland call-up leading the line - did not look like scoring as Rovers defended resolutely, with Matthews, Tait and, in particular, Regan Hendry, taking a firmer grip on the midfield.

Baird also started to see more of the ball, leading the line superbly, as Rovers frustrated the hosts to the point that Livingston started to turn to their bench for answers.

Their saviour, however, proved to be Mr Newlands as, with 13 minutes left, he penalised Davidson when the defender appeared to lose sight of the ball, making contact with his arm as it dropped out of the sky, and Mr Newlands took his time before pointing to the spot. Lawless stepped up to send Munro the wrong way.

The concentration the Raith players had maintained so brilliantly was momentarily lost, and from the kick-off, McKay was heavy with a touch allowing Scott Robinson to intercept and send Dykes in the clear to slot past Munro and leave the visitors shell-shocked.

Rovers responded by throwing on Kieron Bowie and Joao Victoria in an attempt to recover a game they had only moments earlier looked like winning, and while there was a few promising attacks, they could not fashion the one chance they needed.

And when tiredness set in late in the game, a lapse in defence allowed sub Chris Erskine to race into the box only to be impeded in the act of shooting by Miller.

The ref pointed to the spot for a second time, and Lawless again sent Munro the wrong way, this time finding the opposite corner.

There may be disappointment at seeing a place in the fifth round draw snatched away so cruelly, but Raith should take plenty encouragement from their performance as they return to the more important matter of the League One title race at home to Montrose next week.