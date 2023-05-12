John Potter is the latest recruit at Raith Rovers

Potter, 43, who bossed the New Central Park League One outfit for one season, leaves to join ex-Kelty sporting director Andrew Barrowman and ex-Kelty general manager Dean Mckenzie who have also made the 12-mile switch from a rival Fife club this summer to take up places on the new-look board at the Kirkcaldy Championship side.

In a newly created role at Raith, Potter will be responsible for planning and implementing the club’s long-term football strategy, and will oversee all football operations including recruitment, medical, analysis, sport science and player pathway.

The former Clyde, Dunfermline Athletic and St Mirren defender, who also managed the Pars in season 2014-2015, will work closely with Raith gaffer Ian Murray and CEO Barrowman.

A Raith spokesman said: “John comes to the Rovers with a wealth of football knowledge and an outstanding reputation for improving people around him.

"His approach fits seamlessly with the new owners culture and values, and he will be a key figure in helping the club achieve its aim of becoming an efficient and sustainable club.”

Following his appointment, Potter said: “The club is at the beginning of a very exciting project and I’m extremely proud to be a part of it. I truly believe there is endless potential for the club to develop, grow and succeed.

“Under the new ownership there is a clear identity and strategy to build a sustainable football club that players, staff, and supporters can be proud of.

“I am very excited to play my part in this process.”

And, speaking to Raith TV, Potter - who will not be on the Rovers board - added: “There’s massive potential, that’s why I came here really.

"I had a few different opportunities and a few different job offers that I could have gone to.

"But when I heard about this one I just thought it’s a real chance. It’s a slightly different role for myself, but one that I have been involved in for a long time.