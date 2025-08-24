Raith Rovers' derby goal hero Lewis Stevenson: I need to work on my celebration routine!
Describing the build-up to his goal, ex-Hibernian stalwart Stevenson, 37, told Raith TV: Dylan (Easton) won it brilliantly and he's got that composure to get in a good area.
"Paul (McMullan) has picked me out well. A wee trundler with the right foot has managed to squeeze in the net, but I'll take it.
"Nowadays in football, I know there's no VAR here, but you never can really celebrate. You never know what's happening.
"You don't know if it's going to get pulled back for a free-kick or anything.
"My celebrations aren't very good. It's something that I'll try and fix. Hopefully I've got a few more chances to work on it.”
When asked his thoughts on the overall Fife derby experience, Stevenson added: “I thought it was a proper buzz about the game.
"To be fair to Dunfermline, they brought a big support as well, which maybe last year they didn't do.
"The game was end-to-end and I thought both sets of fans created a great atmosphere.
"I thought we probably executed better in the first half. I think we had a lot more chances, a lot more shots, a lot more action in front of the goal.
"In football, I think the older I get, I think you need to celebrate wins, because football can change really quickly.
"Hopefully we've got a few more nights like this to celebrate before the end of the season.”