Raith Rovers: Dismay for Dario after wonder goal

Dario Zanatta celebrates after scoring against Hamilton. (Match pics by Fife Photo Agency)

The Canadian forward was on the score sheet during the crazy 4-4 draw at Stark’s Park and says it was two points drop as raith surrendered a four-goal lead in the space of 20 minutes in the second 45.

“We definitely feel as though we've dropped two points,” he said after the match.

“Hamilton are looked upon as one of the teams who are going to be up there at the top of the league so to have been 4-0 up against them and strolling it, then not to leave with the three points is a hard one to take, definitely.

Zanatta takes the plaudits from his team mates (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

“Throughout the whole of the Premier Sports Cup we didn't concede a goal and looked really solid defensively.

“We were thinking our problem before today had been not scoring enough goals. So we went out and scored four.“That should be enough to win you the game.

The 24-year-old, in his second spell in Kirkcaldy, was named as the sponsor’s Man of the Match after hitting a sublime first half goal to put the home side 2-0 up.

“Reghan Tumilty found me with a really good diagonal ball which probably caught them off guard a bit and then I cut in and I don't think I'll strike one better than that this season.

“The gaffer has been big on me cutting in and trying to find that right hand side and I'm glad it really paid off today.

“If I can add a few more of those this season I'll be delighted.”

Rovers now head on the long journey north to face Inverness Caledonian Thistle this weekend and despite the late disappoinment on Saturday, Zanatta says Raith have every right to go into the game with a degree of confidence.

“It's been a frustrating day for us but I think we can take a lot of positives from it.

“To score four goals against a really good Hamilton side certainly gives me lots of confidence going into the next game.

“It's going to be a tough game, It always is going up there.