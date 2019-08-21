Raith Rovers draft in trialists for Fife Cup win over Burntisland Shipyard

Burntisland Shipyard 0 Raith Rovers 4

A youthful Raiith Rovers side featuring five trialists proved too strong for Burntisland Shipyard in the Fife Cup first round last night.

A fifth minute opener from 17-year-old local lad Cammy Lewis, drafted in from Glenrothes Strollers U19s, set Rovers on their way before three goals in the final 15 minutes sealed a comfortable win over the East of Scotland League outfit.

Rovers second goal was scored by another trialist, Fletcher Hendry, the younger brother of Regan Hendry, while Grant Anderson, one of only a handful of recognised first team players to feature in the match, scored the third.

Dylan Tait, an unused sub at Stranraer on Saturday, was also on the scoresheet, notching the fourth.

Former Dumbarton and Brechin forward Boris Melingui, who made a late sub appearance as a trialist in the League One defeat at Stair Park, started the match.

There was also a return to action for defender Fernandy Mendy, who has been out of action since the start of the league campaign after suffering a concussion during pre-season.

The Frenchman completed the 90 minutes and is expected to return to the first team squad for the visit of Montrose this Saturday.

There is, however, an injury concern over striker Jack Smith, who was forced off during the first half at Recreation Park following a heavy challenge.

Raith Rovers: Munro, Watson, Mendy, Trialist, McKay, Trialist (Miller 75), Tait, Trialist, Smith (Anderson 35), Trialist, Trialist. Unused sub: McGurn.

Attendance: 250