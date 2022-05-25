Raith Rovers draw Aberdeen in the Premier Sports Cup

The Stark’s Park side knocked the Dons out of the competition in the second round last season, having topped their table in the group stage, winning 2-1 in Kirkcaldy with goals from Ethon Varian and Dario Zanatta.
Rovers then met Celtic in the quarter-finals at Parkhead where they Hoops won 3-0.
This year Raith and Aberdeen will meet in the first round having been drawn together in Group A along with Peterhead, Dumbarton and Stirling Albion.
The other groups are; Group B: Kilmarnock, Partick Thistle, Montrose, Stenhousemuir, Fraserburgh; Group C: Ross County, Dunfermline Athletic, Alloa Athletic, East Fife, Buckie Thistle; Group D: Hibernian, Morton, Falkirk, Clyde, Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic; Group E: St Mirren, Arbroath, Airdrieonians, Edinburgh City, Cowdenbeath; Group F: St Johnstone, Ayr United, Queen of the South, Annan Athletic, Elgin City; Group G: Livingston, Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Cove Rangers, Kelty Hearts, Albion Rovers; Group H: Dundee, Hamilton Academical, Queen's Park, Forfar Athletic, Stranraer.
The eight group winners and three best runners-up will join European qualifiers Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Dundee United and Motherwell in the last 16.
The first round of games are scheduled to take place on the weekend of July 9 and 10.
The final will take place on Sunday, February 26.