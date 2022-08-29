Raith Rovers drawn against Cove Rangers as they start defence of SPFL Trust Trophy

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raith Rovers' Kyle Connell holding off Cove Rangers' Mark Reynolds during his side's 2-0 Scottish Championship defeat at Balmoral Park in Aberdeen in July (Photo by Craig Foy/SNS Group)

The draw for the third round of the trophy took place this afternoon, August 29, and it will see the Kirkcaldy side hitting the road to Aberdeen to play Cove on Saturday, September 24, or Sunday, September 25.

Raith, managed by current Falkirk boss John McGlynn at the time, beat then fellow championship outfit Queen of the South 3-1 at Airdrie’s Excelsior Stadium to claim the trophy.

Slovenian striker Matej Poplatnik, on loan from Livingston, put Rovers ahead 16 minutes in but Ally Roy got an equaliser for their Dumfries opposition in first-half stoppage time.

Poplatnik made it 2-1 for Rovers 20 minutes from time and Ethan Ross added a third with 12 minutes to go to ensure victory.

The Fifers have only beaten Cove once in the four competitive games they’ve played, all of them away, and that was by 2-1 in the league cup in July 2016.

Since then, they’ve lost 2-0 and 3-0 in the same competition in July 2018 and July 2019 respectively and 2-0 in the league at the end of July.