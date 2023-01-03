Raith Rovers: Dundee will be 'wounded animal' after Arbroath loss says Rovers gaffer Ian Murray ahead of Friday night encounter at Stark's Park
After Monday's shock 4-2 home defeat by strugglers Arbroath, Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray reckons title-chasing Dundee will be a “wounded animal” when they visit Kirkcaldy on league business this Friday night, kick-off 7.45pm.
Gary Bowyer’s Dark Blues, down to second place in the Scottish Championship behind new leaders Queen’s Park, will come to Stark’s Park to face a Rovers side buoyed by Monday’s 1-0 league win at Hamilton Accies.
“We have had two really close games against Dundee already this season,” Raith gaffer Murray told the Fife Free Press. "They have won them both.
"I thought Arbroath were OK against us. They have gone up to Dens and got an incredibly good result, fantastic.
"Our point against Arbroath now suddenly doesn’t look too bad.
"Dundee will be a wounded animal. They’re a really good side, really good manager and they’ve got a decent sized budget I would have thought.
"But we go into the game on the back of decent form. Three undefeated now, a win, a clean sheet, a couple of wee injuries that we’ll have to look at.
"We’re looking forward to it, a live game on BBC. We have to show how good we are.”
Raith defender Kieran Ngwenya limped off in the first-half at Accies and Murray added: “We need to get Kieran scanned. He’s obviously Aberdeen’s player so we need to liase with them as well and see what they want to do.
"It looked like he jarred his knee. He’s not in extreme pain right now but sometimes that’s worse and we need to monitor him.”