Raith Rovers: Dunfermline tie is ideal first competitive game for us says Rovers ace Scott McGill

Raith Rovers star Scott McGill reckons this Saturday’s live televised home Viaplay Cup Group F opener against Dunfermline Athletic represents the ideal start to Raith’s competitive season.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 13th Jul 2023, 16:40 BST- 2 min read
Scott McGill in action for Raith at East Fife (Pic by Fife Photo Agency)Scott McGill in action for Raith at East Fife (Pic by Fife Photo Agency)
Scott McGill in action for Raith at East Fife (Pic by Fife Photo Agency)

Ian Murray’s team are undefeated in four pre-season games as they head into a derby against James McPake’s newly promoted side, who they will also face in the Championship this term.

"You can't get a better start to the season,” McGill told the Fife Free Press. "It’s on TV and there will be loads of people watching it.

"To get that first competitive game in a derby is brilliant.

"The pre-season games have just been for fitness and working on stuff and we can’t wait for Saturday to be honest.

"One hundred per cent we are looking at qualifying from this group.

"We will focus on Dunfermline just now and after that we’ll start focusing on Albion Rovers (Raith’s second game of the section) on Tuesday night.”

McGill joined Hearts in 2018 but limited game time saw him loaned out to Airdrieonians, Kelty Hearts and Raith in recent seasons before he signed a one-year permanent contract at Kirkcaldy.

Ironically, one of McGill's rare appearances for Hearts came in October 2020, when he played 61 minutes of the Jambos’ 3-1 home league cup Group A win over Raith at Tynecastle. Craig Wighton netted a hat-trick for the hosts before Manny Duku pulled one back for Rovers late on.

McGill said: “It was a good game. I think it was behind closed doors because of Covid.

"I think that was one of my first competitive matches and I played centre midfield with Harry Cochrane.”

After finishing seventh last season, Raith fans hope their favourites can achieve a top four play-off spot this time around.

"I’d like to hope that we could contend for a play-off place this year,” McGill said.

"That’s the aim this season. We have signed a lot of good players and we already had a good base as it was.

"Obviously last season was difficult because of the amount of injuries. It was tough but the boys did well and we dug through it.

“The boys are looking good, we’re looking sharp.”

